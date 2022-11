Not Available

The story takes place in an office where a couple work. They both have a rather strong character, and nothing intimate has ever happened between them. He spends most of his time getting drunk, and she is always surrounded by bad influences. But, one day, their friends tell them to try their luck on the Internet, and they begin to chat and contact other people. By chance, the end up contacting each other without knowing, and a truly deep mutual knowledge comes about.