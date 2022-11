Not Available

Mephistopheles (Nacho Vidal) lives surrounded by his slaves and is dedicated to his favourite pleasure: turning his slaves into sexual objects and, of course, enjoying their unconditional surrender. Margarita (Claudia Jamsson), a sweet and charming model, the incarnation of purity and virginity, is his next victim. But Faust (Toni Ribas), a young and handsome photographer who is in love with Margarita, stands in his way.