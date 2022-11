Not Available

This is a tale of duplicity, deceit, double crossing and double penetrating passion. It is the story of Bruno and Isabella, a newlywed couple, who despite finatial problems, are enjoying a few days in torrid Rio de Janeiro. Their serenity is disrupted when a wealthy tycoon, Howard Nelson, wants to take Isabella to bed- in exchange for a million dollars Isabelle discovers Bruno in bed with Howard's wife and decides to accept the deal but plans on keeping the money all to herself.