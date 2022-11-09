Private Black Label 30: The Scottish Loveknot

Not Available

Robert Mhor was a great warrior, but Scottish legend has it that he was also a great lover. After every battle, he would take the defeated army's women, so that they would never again feel pleasure with any other man. However, Robert was in love with only one woman - the Lady of the Loch. With her, he would reach heights of pleasure unknown to any other mortal. Robert died, but the legend and the spirit of the Lady live on, and once every hundred years she reappears in search of her lord amongst the most powerful lovers of the land!