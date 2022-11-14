Private Black Label 35: Anal Mermaids

Not Available

Legend tells us that Mermaids are the sirens of the ocean, beautiful, sensual creatures that are half human and half fish. They lure men into their arms, to suck on their naked breasts and to make love to them in the depths of the blue sea. But what if Mermaids lived amongst us today in the modern age. Director Kovi had this same thought and decided to make his latest movie for Private Black Label all about these water babes, only these are mermaids with a difference, these are Anal Mermaids! Plunge into six sensational scenes of feisty fuck-action as the master Kovi takes you through a blistering bonanza of DP, oral and of course deep, hard thrusting anal! Eight delectable beauties take everything that "cums" their way as they swim in a sea of fresh splashing semen in eighty minutes of pure hardcore pleasure. So come on and take the plunge and dive into Kovi's latest sexual fantasy, you are guaranteed to get dripping wet!