Private Casting X 8: Eva Roberts

She was one of the stars of one of the most expensive porn movies ever made - The Uranus Experiment. Her long dark hair and beautiful shapely lips (face and pussy) made Private stand up and take note that they had a "hot property" on their books. But how did she get there? Well, this Castings movie will show you her pornographic beginnings where Pierre Woodman first met this "Pretty Girl" and launched her on the road to becoming a porn queen! In scene after scene, she shows her natural talent for fucking!