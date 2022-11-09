Private Core 6: My Kinky Diary

Not Available

Lucia Love is an aspiring author who has been writing her first book, My Kinky Diary, the research has been nothing short of exciting and she’s ready with five hot stories to spill that will leave you breathless! From the pervert that’s rewarded with a fuck after sniffing the panties of his wife’s best friend to an anal threesome with Sarah Sultry. An incredible DP threesome with Lucy Heart to the story of MILF Amber Jayne who gets bored waiting for her husband and decides to become a cam girl. And of course there’s none other than Lucia herself to end and climax with a fantastic anal session with her husband. Five hot stories with a little something for everyone, and you can see them all right here in private.com’s My Kinky Diary.