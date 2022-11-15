Private Gold 135: Dirty Diamonds

Not Available

Sonia (Sofia Santi) is a master thief and together with her sidekicks carries out one of the biggest heists in history – taking the cruise ship the ‘USS Dream’ hostage and stealing all of its passengers jewels. But there is one thing even more valuable, that only Sonia knows, also on board is a priceless diamond hidden deep inside the pussy of a beautiful model. After Sonia drugs half of the passengers with sex inducing pheromones, will she be able to find the precious cunt that holds that dirty diamond?