Not Available

Private Gold 163: Anal Connection

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Alice Romain is a beautiful sexy Madam who gets called into the detective's office for an investigation about a prostitution ring. Alice tells five stories all her girls and what they do. These sexy high paid call girls do everything, especially anal and that's their specialty. A threesome with Tina Blade and Cherry Kiss is first. Then the youngest Jalace takes on a very large cock in her mouth, pussy and ass. Ashley loves two cocks. Alice can be seen in scene four and then Destiny loves rimming and ATM.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images