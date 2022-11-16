Private Gold 171: The Long Dick of the Law

Not Available

Young European hard bodied sluts Doris Ivy, Lana S, Leda, Michelle Moore and Sophie Lynx are all suspects in the murder of a wealthy playboy. In Frank Major´s "The Last Case" the investigation requires that the suspects submit to some very particular interrogation techniques as their asses are taken repeatedly by a police department on a mission to solve this baffling crime. Five scenes including two threesomes and a oily wrestling match which leaves both girls fully satisfied. But will the punishment fit the crime, or will this indeed be the last case?