Private Gold 183: Deception

Not Available

Private's Deception delivers us into the world of a honey-trap agency hired to test the bounds of fidelity. But where there's passion and betrayal things can easily take a dark turn. In this emotional rollercoaster everybody has a secret as superstar Jasmine Jae seduces her boss, Cathy Heaven loos for some raunchy action in a fetish-club, Aletta Ocean gives it all up, and agency owner conducts some serious business with Stella Cox. If that was not enough, in the final scene Jasmine Jae gives in to a very personal passion!