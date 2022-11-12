Private Gold 197: Merry Christmas with the Family

Not Available

Alexis Crystal stars as a virgin orphan, joining a rich family on Christmas Eve. Arriving at the Gilbert’s she is left amazed by both the wealth and open mindedness of the family, but after a day or two watching them in action, she begins to wonder what it would be like to have sex with them too. Barra Brass, Daphne, Gina Gerson, Lexi Dona and Violette Pink show the young Alexis Crystal how to enjoy sex in all its manifestations; hardcore anal fucking or being double penetrated by two guys at the same time, for example. This naïve orphan ends up having the experience of a lifetime and learns how to fuck like a real pro. Have some fun with Private’s latest Christmas movie, and watch these nasty girls grinding their asses all over some big dicks like they their lives depended on it. Merry Christmas and happy fucking new year wishes to you from Private.