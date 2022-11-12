Not Available

Private Gold 198: Barcelona Boss

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A prosperous German company discovers that its subsidiary in Barcelona seems to have unjustified losses and the owner decides to send his son incognito to find out what exactly happens. A mean boss, awesome Alexa Tomas. A slutty secretary, Julia Roca. An angry fiancée, Anny Aurora and night creatures such as Misha Cross and Amirah Adara, will be a reality too complex to explain to his father, but worth living for his son, whose business has become a ride of joy , vice and perversion. Sex in the office, nocturnal orgies, anal, double penetrations, lesbian relationships and much more, everything is possible in the new Private Gold, Barcelona Boss."

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images