Private Gold 22: The Fugitive

Patrick and Carla are a young married coupple living in near perfect bliss along northeastern Autralia's Great Barrier reef. Jack, a hyrdoplane pilot, ocassionally has to put in extra hours with tourists, but his heart beats only for Carla - he is an extremely jealous husband. One day a peeping-tom on the beach makes advances on Carla in front of Patrick's eyes and from that day on their marriage turns into a nightmare. Carla flees weeping to her sister's house in Sydney, pursued by Patrick who is beside himself with rage yet he wants to recover the woman he loves at any cost. But Carla wants nothing to do with this violent man. One night he goes to see a porno show at a theatre and meets Frank, a specialist in live hardcore sex performance. Frank takes her breath away. Carla spends the night with Frank, completely unaware that Patrick is waiting for her at her sister's house, intent on dragging her back to the conjugal home.