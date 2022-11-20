Private Gold 33: Cuntry Club

Not Available

Cuntry Club is an exclusive sports and country club. All its members are rich, young and beautiful people who are willing to f**k at all times. This is the club that all Private fans would like to belong to: its female members are interested exclusively in working out their tits, c*nts and asses. April is the queen of all club members. All the guys compete for her lovely little c*nt because April s sexual appetite knows no limits. But, suddenly, this harmony goes to pieces. An even nastier competitor shows up: a very affectionate princess with blonde hair and a sculptured body, willing and able to depose April. Of course, April get furious and a relentless competition breaks out to win the guys over, and the guys just love to see how these two females fight over their cocks. Any occasion is a good one to drain the guys dry: during archery, mountain climbing, driving buggies out in the country, or even on watercrafts!