From his villa in Marbella, Bruce Noface controls the underground world on the Spanish coast. He has all luxuries at his reach, but his favorite toys are the prostitutes that work at the Cesar Palace... the most incredible brothel in Europe. No matter what they may want, money and fear are always stronger and they have no other choice than to satisfy his whims, and those of his brutal bodyguards - unless someone can get in Noface's way.