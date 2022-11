Not Available

Marc Person has been murdered and everyone suspect it was Tom... And that's not surprising since, after all, Tom apparently committed the mistake of accepting Marc's assignment to seduce his wife so as to be able to accuse her of infidelity and get a divorce but, at the same time, Marc fell in love with her. Beauty, infidelities, ambition, lust and above all much, much sex are blended together in this intrigue of seduction and deceit.