Private Gold 59: Mafia Princess

Lucrezia and Cesare are the heirs to a financial empire that was built up by their father. These two scions, now immensely wealthy, are also hungry for power. Together they conspire to take control of a secret society in order to increase their economic power, and they're going to let nothing stand in their way! Lucrezia uses her body to seduce her lovers before killing them, while Cesare prepares dates and advantegous marriages for her. In present day Italy, in a labyrinth of conspiracies and power-based intrigues, they engage in crimes and punishments where sex is the key to unlock the secrets of a corrupt society!