Private Gold 6: Cape Town 2

Not Available

Very angry because of the arrogant way he has been given photos of his mistress being sexually possessed by "The Lynx" and his accomplices, the Public Prosecutor and his friend the Judge Beaulieu set out to find out how this ex-con has so much money after ten years in prison. John Douglas, who is having an affair with Bleinstein's daughter, does not hesitate to invite the young Louise to romp on the beach. But before anything else, he must carry out the revenge that he has planned so well. This entails recovering the file which proves his innocence from the Judge's office. In the meantime, the unsuspecting Prosecutor is screwing his daughter's schoolmates. But you have to pay for everything in life, and for him the price will be very high.