Private Gold 68: Millionaire 2

Our heroes' adventures as they obtain the final pieces of the map. One part is hidden in a vintage Rolls Royce, where Francesco fucks the owner's daughter on the back seat in order to get it. The final piece is in an arms dealer's mansion in Columbia. Pablo, the arms dealer, double-crosses them. They take Helen and Robert's money and lock them in a cell. But Francesco saves them and Helen manages to find the final piece of the map. Then to Moscow, where Robert's brother Benjamin rescues Francesco's girlfriend Nina from a Russian mafia-owned brothel. Benjamin samples the delights that the Russian girls offer. So with the map they all head off to Brazil. After hours of digging, they find nothing, until their guide explains that an old witch has the treasure stashed under her bed, but the locals don't go there in case she turns them into gold. They relieve the old woman of of the gold ingots. Our heroes celebrate aboard their private yacht moored in Cannes with champagne and group sex.