1981

Private Lessons

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 25th, 1981

Studio

Jensen Farley Pictures

Phillip Filmore is a naive, 15-year-old, preoccupied with sex, who develops a crush on Nicole Mallow, the new 30-something, French housekeeper and sitter to look after him when Phillip's father is out of town for the summer on a "business" trip. But Mr. Filmore's unscrupulous chauffeur, Lester Lewis, takes advantage of Phillip's crush on Nicole to hire her to seduce the youth, then draws her into a plot to fake her own death in a blackmail scheme aimed to drain Phillip's trust fund.

Cast

Howard HessemanLester Lewis
Eric BrownPhillip Fillmore
Meridith BaerMiss Phipps
Pamela Jean BryantJoyce
Peter ElblingWaiter
Ed Begley Jr.Jack Travis

