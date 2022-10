Not Available

Serena Scott is a late-night host on London Talk Radio. Ratings are down, and she has only two weeks to turn things around or management will switch to elevator music. It's also her 27th birthday, and three friends invite for a girls night in where they play "Truth or Dare." All but one chooses "Truth," and by the end of the evening, each woman's story may give Serena an idea that will save her show, her job, and her private life.