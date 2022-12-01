Not Available

There’s nothing quite like a girl in uniform and that’s exactly what Private Specials, Private Nurses 2 brings as Renata Fox, Anastasia Brokelyn, Selvaggia, and debutant Lika Star slip into their medical gear and tend to your every need. These girls know that sex can cure anything and they go all out to please their patients in some of our hottest scenes yet! Whether you like tits, ass, blonde or brunette, our medical team has you covered and we guarantee you’ll be feeling much better after some time with these beauties. Private Specials, Private Nurses 2, are you ready?