Private Places

With neighbors like these, who needs the internet? Neighbors get naughty at this apartment complex that’s packed with Peeping Toms. And in this veritable Valhalla of voyeurs, they’re getting it all on video. Jeanie (Mia Zattoli) is an amateur videographer who prefers to capture her subjects in their raw and natural state, but will her curiosity get the better of her and land her hot new friend (Regina Russell) in the hot seat? Meanwhile, all around them, the tempting tenants of the tawdry tower exercise their exhibitionist endeavors while exorcising their erotic energies, immediately exporting their intimate images to the internet. But, will fame and fortune find these fornicating filmmakers before it’s too late?