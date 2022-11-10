Private Resort

Jack (Depp) and his buddy Ben (Morrow) check in at a posh Florida resort, planning to spend every hour in hot pursuit of gorgeous babes. But their plans hit a major detour when they try to bed the wife of a conniving jewel thief (Ector Elizondo). They'll have to outsmart him, a nasty security guard and an obnoxious jock if they're ever going to get a moment alone with the girls of their dreams!
|Rob Morrow
|Ben
|Héctor Elizondo
|The Maestro
|Andrew Dice Clay
|Curt
|Karyn O'Bryan
|Dana
|Emily Longstreth
|Patti
|Leslie Easterbrook
|Bobbie Sue
