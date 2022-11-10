1985

Private Resort

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 2nd, 1985

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Jack (Depp) and his buddy Ben (Morrow) check in at a posh Florida resort, planning to spend every hour in hot pursuit of gorgeous babes. But their plans hit a major detour when they try to bed the wife of a conniving jewel thief (Ector Elizondo). They'll have to outsmart him, a nasty security guard and an obnoxious jock if they're ever going to get a moment alone with the girls of their dreams!

Cast

Rob MorrowBen
Héctor ElizondoThe Maestro
Andrew Dice ClayCurt
Karyn O'BryanDana
Emily LongstrethPatti
Leslie EasterbrookBobbie Sue

