Private Specials 116: Double Penetration Students

Not Available

Private's students have open minds and open holes which they love to stuff full of carnal knowledge. Most of all they enjoy keeping a full video record of their roommates' descent into sexual debauchery! Watch Ani Blackfox, Diana Dali, Esperanse, Leona, Stefany and Viki as they earn straight "A"'s in anal while simultaneously filling their pussies with studly student man-meat. Armed with cameras, tight teen asses and an appetite for cock, these girls want to prove to the world and Private just how well they can fuck.