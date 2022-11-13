Not Available

Private Specials 116: Double Penetration Students

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Private's students have open minds and open holes which they love to stuff full of carnal knowledge. Most of all they enjoy keeping a full video record of their roommates' descent into sexual debauchery! Watch Ani Blackfox, Diana Dali, Esperanse, Leona, Stefany and Viki as they earn straight "A"'s in anal while simultaneously filling their pussies with studly student man-meat. Armed with cameras, tight teen asses and an appetite for cock, these girls want to prove to the world and Private just how well they can fuck.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images