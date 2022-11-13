Private Specials 153: Share My Wife

Not Available

Just because they're married doesn’t mean they can’t indulge in their darkest fantasies! Share My Wife is a tribute to the fact, these swinging studs love nothing more than watching their fine housewives get destroyed by a young hung stallion. As they stare into the eyes of their soul mate, cock hungry Milfs Catalya Mia, Macy Sens, Marina Beaulieau, Nikyta and Yasmin Scott have their tight holes stuffed and satisfied. Love doesn’t have to be boring, Private’s team of horny husbands aren’t satisfied until their wives are left filled up with another man’s cum. This is a must see for any would be Swinger!