Private Specials #184 - Naughty Maids #2

Not Available

Private’s Pussy Mansion requires a hell of a lot of cleaning, what with all the hardcore antics that take place there! Of course, we have a team of slutty servants to clean up all the cum, but they often end up making even more of a mess. The sensual oriental Katana stars alongside the experienced Anita Bellini and the gorgeous Alina Henessy in Naughty Maids 2. These girls do nothing but follow orders and they teach new cummers Angel Rush and Kalisy a thing or two on how to please their masters; suck, gargle, spit! Whether it is interracial sessions or hardcore anal slammings, no job is too dirty for these nymphos. You can’t afford to miss it!