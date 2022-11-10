Private Specials #193 - Cute Secretaries

Not Available

There is a reason office romances are forbidden, but not at Private! Forget what you know about “office hot”, our team of Cute Secretaries set the bar for beauty and temptation and they are ready to do what ever it takes to get a promotion. Our redhead firecracker Ella Hughes puts her legendary ass to work, showing her boss that she can handle even the biggest of tasks and the petite Misha Cross is back, showing off her hardcore talents in a DP threeway with Carmel Andersson. These seasoned veterans are joined by the not so innocent debutants Alessandra Janes and Lucette Nice, who show their boss they can run with the big dogs, putting their tight asses to work with some delicious anal play. These girls exceed your wildest office fantasies, so call in sick and watch this corporate cock-fest!