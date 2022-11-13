Private Specials 255: Beautifully Young 2

Not Available

Private Specials, Beautifully Young 2 presents Susy Gala, Gaby Gold, Angelika Grays, and Sybil, four stunning girls who are exactly as you’d expect, beautiful, young and above all… horny. These teens are curious and will take any opportunity to satisfy their most primal desires. There’s Susy Gala, a stunning brunette and expert tease as she makes her man wait until after Valentine’s Day for the romantic and wild time he was expecting. Meanwhile Angelika Grays the dissatisfied wife of a millionaire seeks revenge on her husband by calling up and fucking his best friend. And finally Gabi Gold, an elite athlete whose coach demands abstinence before competition but will this horny young nympho be able to obey? Three incredible scenes with the addition of the unforgettable debut of Sybil, eager and hungry to impress in her first ever action for private.com, be sure not to miss Private Specials, Beautifully Young 2.