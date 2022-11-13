Private Tropical 1: The Private Sex Survivors

Not Available

Five men are left stranded on an island. They must survive and compete with one another whilst being followed by a camera team 24 hours a day. Their goal is to leave the forest and make for a village where the women live. The first man to reach the female enclave has the right to do whatever he wishes until the others catch up. Then the women decide which members of the group must leave because at the end of the game only one man will remain. He will choose his favorite from among the girls and the couple become the winners of the first edition of the Private Sex Survivors.