As Tequila Bum Bum opens, our main character Alessandro (Francesco Malcom) is telling his wife (Sandra Russo) hes off to Kiev on a grueling business trip. In reality, however, he and his friend head for the luscious tropical island of La Reunion, where crazy nights and wild women await them. In the pairs first night on the island, they head out to the islands hottest nightclub, the Tequila Bum Bum, where they meet a mysterious millionaire, who offers his wife to Alessandro. At first, everything appears fantastic, but Alessandro soon learns that all is not as it seems... Join Private and Alessandro del Mar for this fun and frantic sex-charged sea-side mystery, starring a calvacade of coquettish young beauties.