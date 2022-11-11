Привіт, Ш.І.

Not Available

"With an A.I., you have to keep your sentences short and to the point." - This piece of advice is given to Chuck as he's picking up his new robot partner Harmony fresh from the factory. On the other side of the world, in Tokyo, the cute robot Pepper with Grandma Sakurai, arranged by her son, so that she feels less lonely. But soon, Pepper turns out to be a rather headstrong character. How will we live together with artificial intelligence? What will we win, what will we lose? The documentary shows us tomorrow's world today.