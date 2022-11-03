Priyamanavale

Not Available

Vijay (Vijay), having grown up in the United States, has no interest in marriage and his goal is to enjoy his youth whenever possible. His father (S. P. Balasubrahmanyam), distraught at his son's ways, seeks to marry him off to make him more responsible. His insistence makes Vijay agree to a marriage but with a unique condition - a kind of a test drive! The marriage will be for a single year initially, and at the end of the year Vijay can choose to continue or not depending on his attitude towards his wife. His father picks Priya (Simran), his PA, who agrees to the condition because of problems plaguing her family. Unmoved by her devotion to him, Vijay opts to get out of the marriage after the year is over. But soon he realizes her worth and he wants her to come back, but now it's Priya's turn to say "no".