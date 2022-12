Not Available

The film revolves around the life of NRI Gopinatha Menon, who returns to his ancestral home after a long time. He starts to plant trees, buy land, end alcoholism, abduct children, promote religious harmony and a lot more so he could finally achieve mental peace. All the while his younger son (simp) tries to create more problems as he is after Gopinath Menon's immense wealth that is spread across the United States, Canada and South India.