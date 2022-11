Not Available

The sea vanished without any trace. Where the waves had once splashed, the bottom is cracked from the heat. Here, at the same depth, people stayed to live. An old fisherman, who is trying to escape from the past. The border guard, who changed his boat to jeep for patrol the state border. Former official, who because of other people's machinations, has lost everything - The sea is gone, but hope remains that it will return. And with it returns hope to find love for the neighbor .