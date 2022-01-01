Not Available

The Pro Bowl is the NFL's all-star game for the 2015 season which will be played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. It will be played on January 31, 2016. It will begin at 2 P.M. local time (7 P.M. EST). The game will be televised nationally by ESPN. Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs and Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers will serve as the game's coaches. These coaches were selected for coaching the highest seeded teams from each conference to lose in the Divisional Round of 2015–16 NFL playoffs, which has been the convention since the 2010 Pro Bowl. This is also the seventh consecutive year that the Pro Bowl will take place prior to the Super Bowl.