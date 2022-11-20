Pro zhenu, mechtu i eshche odnu...

Not Available

The film has two story-lines or "realities". The main characters are lovers, Maria and Vasin who discover they have access to an alternate reality wherein missed opportunities have become realities. In the film's first act, subtitled "The Pilot", Maria finds that she is in love with Vasin again after rejecting his marriage proposal twenty years earlier, when he was a lieutenant in the Russian Air Force. Vasin also lives a life of regrets, and wishes he was able to pursue his unfulfilled dream of becoming a film director. In the second act, "A Film Director", Maria is transported into a different reality. In this reality, she marries Vasin, and he becomes a film director. The plot questions whether they are truly happy with each other, despite having their wishes granted.