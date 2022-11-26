پرواز در قفس

Not Available

Lord is the great house of happiness. His daughter Maryam and Sohrab, Saadat's son, become interested in each other. One day, the two are captured by the gendarmes, and Saadat, after guaranteeing them, forbids his son from continuing the relationship with Maryam, and in order to prevent their relationship, he orders two people to monitor Sohrab. Sohrab continues his relationship with Maryam and does not heed his father's warnings. Maryam's father also blames his wife and daughter for continuing the relationship. Sohrab and Maryam decide to run away from home. Before leaving, the two eat poisonous contaminated food that Sohrab's mother feeds the neighborhood's stray dogs. Sohrab and Maryam live together in a carousel.