Probation Order

Preface In criminal law, law-breakers especially youth who are released on probation are being supervised by Probation Officers. Story If being bad is being evil, hell will have a full house! Tinky, Rainbow, Angie, Kane, Tung and Demon Queen are friends. They are line-steppers. Angie was put into a drug center for taking drugs. Kane and Tung are boys. They love Brother Sam. Tung hates being a boy. Friends of Kane raise money for his trans-gender operation by robbing friend's homes. Tinky saw Brother Dragon give his wife a ring. Tinky stole it. Dragon offers a bounty to get it back. To her surprise, the ring Tinky has is a fake one. Rainbow had it traded for her drug business...