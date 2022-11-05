Not Available

Probe

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Pilot for sci-fi detective series "Search." Hugh O'Brian as Lockwood, a high-tech private eye, was outfitted with two electronic implants (one to hear what was said at HQ and a dental contact he could bite to communicate with HQ--one bite for yes and two bites for no) and a button-sized "scanner" that combined a micro-miniaturized television camera that could also see in infrared spectrum, microphone, medical sensors, and transmitter, putting him in constant contact with a room full of experts monitoring his actions and vital signs and supplying him with encyclopedic information.

Cast

Hugh O'BrianHugh Lockwood
Elke SommerHeideline 'Uli' Ullman
Burgess MeredithV.C.R. Cameron
Lilia SkalaFrieda Ullman
John GielgudHarold L. Streeter (as Sir John Gielgud)
Kent SmithDr. Edward Laurent

