PROBE: When to Die

Not Available

When Liz Shaw returns from a working holiday in Spain a new and deeply disturbing case awaits. Corporal 7891Alpha has outlived his usefulness or rather the government can no longer afford to fund the medication. And that can mean only one thing... termination! At first glance a 'government authorised execution' is a simple enough task for the Preternatural Research Bureau (PROBE) team. But as events unfold, and the truth about Corporal 7891Alpha is revealed, the case becomes far more complex. Only Liz's wealth of experience, courage and determination can save the day - but not before her her moral compass is knocked off course.