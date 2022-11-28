Problem Drinkers

Not Available

This edition of the March of Time series (Volume 12, Number 11) deals with the growing problem of alcoholism ins the USA. It emphasizes that alcoholics are not bad people but have an addiction which is beyond their control. It shows the work going on at Yale University on alcoholism and addiction and tries to dispel many of the myths that surround the subject. It then turn to a relatively new organization that seems to be having great success in helping alcoholics beat their habit: Alcoholics Anonymous. Using their 12-step programs and having reformed alcoholics act as counselors for those in need of help has worked well.