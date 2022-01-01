Procedure 769: The Witnesses to an Execution

Not Available

Procedure 769 is the document that lays down how a prisoner is to be executed. For the first time in 25 years the procedure was again followed in California, USA. On April 21, 1992, just before 6 am, Robert Harris stepped into the bright green light. All witnesses had a valid reason to watch. For one is was a democratic duty, another wanted to see justice served, some wanted to help the condemned in the last moments of his life. They all looked at the same: a dying man. Yet each saw different things happen.