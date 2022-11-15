Prochainement nulle part

Not Available

From the mid sixties to the late nineties, movie theaters of the Golden Age discreetly shut down by the hundreds, in one neighbourghood after another, in one village after another, ending their existence in showing blue movies and Z movies - Except for the reopening of a few, they all became, at best, garages, places of worship, discount stores and supermarkets. These ancient movie temples - huge cathedrals or tiny chapels - still stand out from present-day too common buildings. If this movie is a journey into the past, revealing a silent world that is lost at the very core of modern cities, it also sends all moviegoers back to their own memories and to their intimate relationship with the passing of time. Each deserted theater, each facade of old movie houses, keeps its very own untouched emotional power - NOWADAYS.