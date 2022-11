Not Available

This compendium captures groundbreaking progressive rock band Procol Harum in all its glory, performing both popular and obscure songs in appearances recorded for German television during a productive stretch in the late 1960s and '70s. The collection features digitally remastered tunes and several extended sets, including "Homburg," "Quite Rightly So," "In the Wee Small Hours of Sixpence" and their world-famous smash "A Whiter Shade of Pale."