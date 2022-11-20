Procol Harum - Live Beat Club & MusikLaden

Not Available

Led by pianist / singer Gary Brooker, this 1971 Beat Club Workshop showcases the band at the height of their career. The show features BJ Wilson on drums, Chris Chopping on organ, Dave Ball on guitar, Allan Cartwright on bass, and Gary Brooker on piano and vocals. Superb musicianship and artistry come blazing through in these rare and exciting performances of artists and groups of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. These are the international stars that were part of the televised monthly music show Beat Club and MusikLaden. Filmed in Germany at the television studios of Radio Bremen, MusikLaden (originally known as Beat Club) became a TV classic not only for the fans, but also for the artists who took part. There was no time limitation on song length so artists were able to perform live concert versions of their most popular hit songs.