Procuram-se Mulheres

Not Available

Is the woman invisible in samba? Invisible, but essential. What keeps a foot structure almost always invisible. It is necessary to give birth to the samba that in the parades of carnival was deferred to the detriment of the plastic, of the esthetics of a product offered to the world that does not necessarily reflect the reality. Here, at the origin, the woman appears in the segments sustaining the institutions maintainers of the "roots", although the environment remains dry of machismo, they lead wings of composers, they play firm in the battery, they succeed like carnavalescas; are at the forefront of projects to preserve the intangible heritage of their associations. Many are inserted in samba wheels, currently the niche where the most samba root is exposed.