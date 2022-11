Not Available

After being tortured and beaten within an inch of his life, ex-preacher Jacob Divine returns to his hometown in hopes of starting a new life. He soon finds comfort in the loving arms of his new wife and a rekindled relationship with his father, but this peace is short-lived. Confronted with the hostile resentment of his older brother and the violent attacks of a local drug dealer, Jacob must come to terms with his dark past or risk losing everything again.