Prodigal Pig - On the Farm

On the Farm delights kids with hilarious stories that teach biblically-based life lessons and actually helps build reading skills! Thinking the grass is greener at Sty in the Sky farm down the road, Porkchop (voice of Randy Travis) leaves everyone behind in hopes of attaining what "all the other pigs have." Through hilarious antics, he realized that his true blessings are back at home. Porkchop heads back to Farmer Bob to apologize for not being grateful, only to be welcomed with open arms and a special "Hoe Down" celebration complete with cheesy corn curls. Featuring the voice talents of Randy Travis, Amy Grant, and Vince Gill, this wildly entertaining video bridges the gap between visual entertainment and literacy learning. Bible Parable: Prodigal Son Values: Gratitude and Being Thankful/ Forgiveness